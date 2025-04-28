Bogdan Godziejewski elected 101st president of IRSE, focusing on digital transformation and future leadership

Posted: 28 April 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Bogdan Godziejewski has been appointed president of IRSE, aiming to drive digital transformation and support the career development of future railway signalling leaders.

The Institution of Railway Signal Engineers (IRSE), the global professional body for railway signalling and telecommunications, has elected Bogdan Godziejewski, rail director at Mott MacDonald (Netherlands), as its 101st president. Established in 1912 and headquartered in London, IRSE has overseas sections in Australasia, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Japan, Singapore, India, North America, and China.

Details on IRSE new president Bogdan Godziejewski

Bogdan, with four decades of rail experience, will focus on drawing insights from young professionals to help prepare the institution for future challenges, particularly in digital transformation. Starting his career in 1985 at the Railway Scientific and Technical Centre in Poland, Bogdan has contributed to significant international projects, including the European Train Control System (ETCS) development. At Mott MacDonald since 2014, he has led its digital signalling and train control competence centre, supporting projects like ETCS deployments in Belgium and Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) for Sydney Metro, as well as CBTC technical studies in Washington, New York, Seattle, and Toronto.

A Fellow of the IRSE since 1997 and a Council member since 2016, Bogdan is active in various committees and working groups. In his inaugural speech, ‘Engaging Generation Unlimited’, on 24 April in Amsterdam, he stressed the need for an intensified approach to support future leaders in the signalling discipline and emphasized the importance of shaping a digitalisation vision for signalling and train control.

Speaking of his appointment, Bogdan said: “It is my great honour to take over the role of the president of the IRSE and to continue building a modern, knowledge-based institution that is well prepared for future challenges and technological progress. Together with younger professionals, we will need to expand our discipline, strengthening our knowledge in the areas of system engineering, modern data communication systems as well as a life cycle approach.”

Simon Harrison, Mott MacDonald group head of strategy, added: “Bogdan’s appointment is well-deserved and shows how widely recognised he is by his industry peers.”