Blu Wireless appoints Ady Moores as CFO to drive global scale-up and commercial growth

Posted: 7 May 2025 | |

Ady Moores joins Blu Wireless as CFO, bringing strong scale-up expertise to support its global commercial expansion and innovation strategy.

Credit: Blu Wireless

Blu Wireless, a leader in advanced mmWave connectivity solutions, has announced Ady Moores as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ady joins the team with extensive experience in scaling high-growth tech ventures, having previously served as CEO of Indra Renewable Technologies. There, he guided the company through a successful Series B raise, resulting in a fivefold revenue increase and a successful exit. Earlier in his career, Ady was Group CFO at P2i, where he helped the nanotech firm become profitable and well-funded.

Blu Wireless boosts leadership to power next phase of connectivity expansion

Ady commented on his appointment: “Blu Wireless has world-class technology and a bold vision. I’m excited to join such a pioneering team and look forward to helping shape the commercial journey – scaling our impact across global markets and driving long-term value.”

Blu Wireless CEO Anthony Murray added: “Ady is joining us at just the right moment. As we push into new markets and ramp up deployments, his financial expertise and scale-up experience will be invaluable. I’d also like to extend my deepest thanks to Jon Oates, our outgoing CFO, for his dedication and leadership – his contributions have been instrumental in shaping Blu Wireless into the company it is today.”

Ady’s appointment follows another key leadership hire this month, reinforcing Blu Wireless’ momentum as the company expands its commercial reach and continues redefining wireless innovation globally. Blu Wireless is also inviting new partners to join its growing ecosystem of innovators. For more information, contact [email protected].