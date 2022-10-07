HS2 open Innovation Accelerator project to harness the power of AI

HS2 has opened applications for tech start-ups and SMEs to join the Innovation Accelerator programme in order to help smooth the delivery of design changes.

Credit: HS2

HS2 Ltd has opened applications for innovative tech start-ups to join its successful Innovation Accelerator programme. The initiative, now assembling its fifth cohort, is seeking five candidates to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to help drive smooth delivery of design changes across the construction phase of the HS2 programme. Applications are also open to SMEs with innovative technology-driven solutions to streamlining programme-wide delivery schedules.

“Cascading design revisions through a live building programme, such as innovations to reduce embedded carbon or alter any detail of its systems, stations or depots is challenging, especially one on HS2’s scale,” Jon Kelly, Innovation Manager for HS2 Ltd, said. “To help smooth the process, we’re looking for innovative tech start-ups with applications to both design and game plan implementation scenarios that will help strengthen understanding of how the best results can be achieved.”

The HS2 Accelerator Programme was launched in Summer 2020. It is a partnership between HS2 Ltd, Connected Places Catapult and Bruntwood SciTech. Since it’s inception, the programme has supported 20 disruptive SMEs over four cohorts who have collectively secured 17 pilot projects on HS2, raised over £110 million in funding and investment, and created 418 new jobs in the science and tech sector. Applications to join the fifth cohort close on 30 October 2022.