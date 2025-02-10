Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) makes bold appointment

Posted: 10 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

AtkinsRéalis has been appointed by Network Rail to lead design integration for a central section of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), the 18-mile leg from Stalybridge to Huddersfield.

Under an eight-year Lead Design Organisation (LDO) framework, AtkinsRéalis will provide critical integration and design services to Network Rail including engineering management, design integration, schedule integration, BIM and survey management – spanning from design through to construction. This will involve strengthening up to 40 bridges, 62km of track renewals, and remodelling four stations, among other work.

The TRU programme is a multi-billion-pound railway project that will improve passenger connections and sustainable travel in the North of England between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Alejandro Moreno Moya, AtkinsRéalis Market Director, Rail & Transit, said: “The Transpennine Route Upgrade is an ambitious project which is making strong progress and transforming rail connections across the North. Stalybridge to Huddersfield is a backbone section of the TRU and, as with the wider programme, will require close collaboration among numerous suppliers. This appointment is a strong recognition of our ability to integrate the supply chain in complex rail projects and builds on our ongoing involvement in the wider TRU. The TRU will unlock a range of growth opportunities for people in the North and we look forward to working with Network Rail to deliver a lasting legacy with more reliable, sustainable and efficient rail.”

AtkinsRéalis is currently supporting multiple TRU areas including rail systems design through the Central Rail Systems Alliance, environmental and consents work, and digital integration and business transformation. This includes ongoing delivery of the Transport and Works Act (TWAO) for the Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury) section, after previously supporting Network Rail with its submission of the TWAO in 2021. AtkinsRéalis has also previously supported Network Rail with the Leeds station capacity improvements and York Area Capacity Project.

Stalybridge to Huddersfield (route section W2BC) falls under TRU Central and is currently being surveyed by specialist teams to gather comprehensive information about the area before work commences. This will ensure detailed understanding of the route’s characteristics and potential challenges.

The TRU programme aims to dramatically cut journey times among Northern cities and greener travel will be delivered with electrification of the entire route. The programme, funded by the Department for Transport and delivered by Network Rail through dedicated alliances and project teams, involves multiple organisations working collaboratively to ensure its success.