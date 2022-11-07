KiwiRail Chief Executive Officer joins ARA Board

Peter Reidy, Chief Executive Officer of KiwiRail, will join the ARA Board in late November to support the ARA on key rail freight issues.

“We are pleased to welcome Peter to the Board to increase our representation among both our freight sector and New Zealand members,” Danny Broad, Chair of ARA, said. “Peter will bring extensive experience to the ARA Board, particularly as he leads New Zealand’s significant rail improvement plan to meet the country’s future transport needs. He also brings a wealth of industry knowledge from his work across the rail supply chain to support the ARA’s strategy and growth.”

“The ARA has always been a strong voice for rail in Australia and New Zealand and I am pleased to be joining the Board as it reinvigorates its focus on New Zealand and rail freight,” Peter Reidy, Chief Executive Officer for KiwiRail, said. “The current investment in rail presents significant opportunities for our economy and community and I look forward to working with the ARA and the wider industry to make the most of the benefits that this work will deliver.”

KiwiRail and the ARA

Peter Reidy was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of KiwiRail in July 2022, after previously having held the role from 2014-2018. He was previously the Chief Executive of Fletcher Construction from 2018-2022 and held a range of senior roles at Downer, including as Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure Services from 2012-2014.

KiwiRail recently re-joined the ARA as a member in recognition of the ARA’s increased presence in New Zealand. Reidy will support the ARA’s activity in New Zealand following the relaxing of COVID restrictions and border closures after the last two years. His appointment will also support the ARA’s increased focus on issues specific to the rail freight sector following the launch by the ARA of the Rail Freight Action Plan in 2021. Reidy will join the ARA Board as an Appointed Director from 29 November 2022.