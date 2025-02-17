Cross Party Support Reaffirmed for Women in Transport

0 SHARES

Posted: 17 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

The APPG for Women in Transport held its inaugural meeting of this Parliament on 12th February 2025, securing the continued support of Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum in addressing the under-representation of women in the transport industry and being the voice of women using the transport network.

Left to right: Baroness Foster DBE (non-member); Jo Field, President of Women in Transport and APPG Secretariat; Dr Scott Arthur MP (member); Lord (Daniel) Moylan (officer); Alex Mayer MP (member); Elsie Blundell MP (chair); Catherine Atkinson MP (vice-chair); Kirith Entwistle MP (member).

For the ninth-year running, MPs and Peers have pledged their ongoing support to improve the representation of women in the transport workforce.

Cross-party support for the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Women in Transport was confirmed at the Inaugural Meeting of this Parliament, held in Westminster Hall on 12th February.

Newly elected Chair, Elsie Blundell, MP for Heywood and Middleton North said “I am delighted today to have chaired the inaugural meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Women in Transport. As someone who has worked in transport policy prior to being elected as the Member of Parliament for Heywood and Middleton North, I recognise the immense contribution that women across the country have made, and crucially, can make, across the transport sector – a sector so integral to growing our economy, tearing down barriers to opportunity and improving the lives of constituents like mine.

“From ensuring women are better represented in the sector, providing key assurances related to passenger safety, to seizing the opportunities of greater transport devolution to regions and nations, I am eager to get to work with colleagues – on a cross-party basis – to bring focus to these issues and bring about solutions as to how we address them.

“I look forward to our next meeting where we will finalise our programme of work and determine how we can most effectively take action. I would like to thank all those who have joined up as members and for the contribution that they will make in the year ahead.”

In the meeting, the Chair, Vice-Chair and Officers were elected and agreed a Programme of Work to run throughout the year to support women working in transport.

Upcoming events include a roundtable on women’s safety (sponsored by West Coast Partnership) and the opportunities for women transport professionals presented by devolution, but a fuller programme will be decided by the new membership. Women in Transport is always open to working with new sponsors and partners.

Jo Field, President of Women in Transport and Secretariat to the APPG for Women in Transport, said “I very much welcome the cross-party support of Parliamentarians tackling the underrepresentation of women in the transport sector workforce. By shining a light on key issues and working with employers and industry leaders, we can promote the transport sector’s opportunities and inspire the next generation of talent.”

The following Parliamentarians were elected as officers of APPG for Women in Transport:

Chair: Elsie Blundell MP (Labour, Heywood and Middleton North)

Vice-Chair: Catherine Atkinson MP (Labour, Derby North)

Officers: Lord (Daniel) Moylan (Conservative); Baroness (Caroline) Pidgeon MBE (Liberal Democrat)