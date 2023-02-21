Network Rail announces alliance partners for Southern Integrated Delivery portfolio 2024-2034

Network Rail have announced the four alliance partners who will form the Southern Integrated Delivery 2024-2034.

Credit: Network Rail

Four partners have been selected to join Network Rail’s Works Delivery team in forming an innovative, performance-based alliance to deliver the Southern Region’s up-to £9bn estimated renewals portfolio over the next ten years.

The partners will be VolkerFitzpatrick for Buildings and Civils, Octavius for Electrification and Plant, VolkerRail for Track and Atkins for Signalling, and will cover Control Period 7 (2024-2029) and Control Period 8 (2029-34). Work is underway deciding the renewals budget for CP7 as Network Rail works to agree a final settlement with the regulator.

The alliance, known as Southern Integrated Delivery, or SID, will be part of a new enterprise model based on the Institution of Civil Engineers’ Project 13 principles, developed following significant cross-industry consultation over the last two and a half years.

With the SID, the Southern Region seeks to make a transformational change in how renewals work is delivered by merging the capabilities of Network Rail and its supply chain to develop an integrated and coordinated approach to delivery.

Through tying efficiency savings found by partners to increasing the workbank, and linking profit to extra work delivered, the SID will make the best use of resources, maximise efficiencies and be collectively incentivised to deliver value for taxpayers and the right outcomes for passengers, freight and railway funders.

Reactions to the announcement

“I am really excited for the future of project delivery in the Southern Region – the rail industry has consistently demonstrated that when it comes together, it can do amazing things,” Ellie Burrows, Managing Director for Network Rail’s Southern region, said. “This transformational step will bring all those ingredients together for the long-term delivery of renewals and make a tangible difference to passengers and freight-users alike.”

“I am delighted that Network Rail has chosen VolkerFitzpatrick to join the Southern Integrated Delivery alliance,” James Hindes, Managing Director of VolkerFitzpatrick, said. “Our multi-disciplinary expertise, and collaborative approach will ensure the safe and efficient delivery of the portfolio, while considering the needs of rail users and local communities. Our teams are excited to be part of these works that will create a more resilient and futureproof railway for all.”

“We are delighted to have been entrusted by Network Rail to deliver the E&P works across the Southern Region,” John Dowsett, CEO of Octavius Infrastructure, said. “We look forward to building on the strong relationships that we have developed within the Southern Region over the last 30 years; deepening this level of collaboration even further in the SID, by forming an exciting new Project 13 based alliance with Network Rail, our partners and our ecosystem. This award recognises the expertise that we have developed in expanding our infrastructure transport solutions to safely delivering electrification outcomes that are centred on putting passengers first.”

“VolkerRail is thrilled to have been named as one of the four partners to undertake Network Rail’s Southern Integrated Delivery Enterprise,” Steve Cocliff, Managing Director for VolkerRail, said. “This achievement is a testament to our total commitment to collaborative working, the strength and quality of our teams and our extensive experience in track renewals.”

“This is a tremendous win which adds to our alliance portfolio and reaffirms our position as a leading program integrator on complex, major infrastructure projects,” Richard Robinson, CEO for Atkins UK and Europe, said. “We now look forward to working with our partners in an integrated team focussed on delivering better outcomes through digitally-driven innovation and collaboration.”