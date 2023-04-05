Europe’s Rail launch Call for Expressions of Interest for new scientific advisory body

Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking want to establish a new Scientific Steering Group to advise on scientific priorities and provide independent analysis.

The Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking has launched a new Call for Expressions of Interest to establish its new Scientific Steering Group with a mission to advise on scientific priorities, achievements and provide independent analysis and recommendations to Europe’s Rail for its R&I Programme.

The Scientific Steering Group will advise the Europe’s Rail Governing Board and Executive Director on scientific priorities and achievements that will be addressed in the Work Programmes and Annual Activity Reports. The group will also suggest corrective measures or re-orientations if needed in view of the progress of the Europe’s Rail Master Plan and Multi-Annual Work Programme and offer impartial and scientific analysis on specific issues, including with regard to the relation between the industrial research and innovation activities and exploratory and other activities. The Call for Expressions of Interest for the selection of the Members of the Scientific Steering Group of the Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking is open for application until 30 June 2023.

The new scientific advisory body is limited to no more than twelve permanent members and is required to elect its chair and vice-chair from amongst its members, who will serve a two-year term. EU-Rail is looking for highly skilled and open-minded external experts that are experienced and knowledgeable in at least one of the R&I areas relevant to EU-Rail. These could cover areas, such as the system view of the European railway sector and its connection with other transport modes, railway vehicles, infrastructure, signalling and digital applications, telecommunications, military mobility, information technology, artificial intelligence, economics and socio-economics, among others.

“The Scientific Steering Group will ensure the Europe’s Rail Programme benefits from a wide range scientific expertise, as well as a balanced representation of worldwide recognised experts that will support the most ambitious R&I Programme to stay on the right innovation track,” Giorgio Travaini, Executive Director a.i. at the Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking, said. “This Call is an invitation and an opportunity for the best scientific experts to get involved in helping us build a future-proof, efficient and competitive rail network answering to users’ needs.”