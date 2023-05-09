GCRE signs another partnership agreement

The Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) and Thales GTS have signed a partnership to work together on future rail projects.

Thales’ Ground Transportation Systems (GTS) UK and GCRE Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing the next generation of innovative and cost saving technologies that will transform railways for passengers and freight users.

Thales GTS is a world leader in digital technologies and is at the forefront of developments in sustainable transport solutions including digital signalling, autonomy, communications, ticketing and cybersecurity.

A site for world-class research

The Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) is a purpose-built rail innovation centre being constructed in South Wales that will provide a site for world-class research, testing and certification of rolling stock, infrastructure and innovative new rail technologies. Construction of the site is due to be completed in 2025.

The MoU commits both parties to collaborate on rail infrastructure projects at the GCRE and share information on upcoming opportunities to accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies.

Chief Executive of GCRE Limited, Simon Jones, said: “The Global Centre of Rail Excellence that we are building in South Wales will be a site for genuinely world-class rail and infrastructure innovation. Supporting the development of imaginative new technologies that will be the backbone of the stronger, greener, and more affordable rail network of tomorrow, it will fill a strategic gap not just in the UK, but across Europe.”

Simon continued: “At our site we want to work with world-class partners who have the skills and knowledge of the new digital technologies and sustainable transport solutions that can support our net zero future. That’s why it’s such a positive step for GCRE to sign this partnership with Thales.

“Thales’ expertise and their experience chimes well with our international ambitions for GCRE. Thales’ knowledge from across the world of pioneering transport solutions will blend well with our new site which will be Europe’s first purpose-built site for rail infrastructure innovation.

“Together we can push forward some really interesting and creative innovation in rail infrastructure and so we’re very excited to sign this collaboration and to begin our work together.”

Andy Bell, Vice-President of Thales GTS UK, said: “We are thrilled to have signed this new MoU with GCRE and look forward to working alongside the GCRE team to help create the digital railways of the future at this exciting technology hub in Wales.

“Countries, cities and transport operators around the world rely on Thales’ innovative solutions to meet new mobility demands. We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring our wealth of expertise in digital signalling, communications, ticketing and cyber-security which together help to provide connected journeys for passengers and freight.”