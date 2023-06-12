Images: Network Rail replace 146-year-old footbridge at Strathbungo in Glasgow

A new footbridge has been installed at Strathbungo in Glasgow’s southside as part of the Glasgow to Barrhead electrification project.

Credit: Network Rail

A new footbridge has been installed at Strathbungo in Glasgow’s southside. Network Rail, along with contractor Bam Nuttall, put the new footbridge in place as part of the Glasgow to Barrhead electrification project, a Scottish Government investment to decarbonise Scotland’s railway passenger services.

The single-span bridge was successfully lifted into place over the railway, between Moray Place and Darnley Road, using a 500-tonne crane. It replaces the former 146-year-old bridge which didn’t meet the required height clearance for an electrified railway.

That was rehomed earlier this year with Caledonian Railway, a volunteer-run charity that operates a heritage railway in Angus. The charity intends to use the old footbridge at its unique Brechin station as part of the restoration and improvement work taking place there.

Elements of the new bridge are sympathetic to the former one, including the black and white colouring of the structure and balustrades that match the railings already in place at Moray Place. The new steel truss is set to feature a toughened glass parapet to achieve a solid but open look when the glazing is completed towards the end of this month.

“Over the last few months the team has carried out extensive preparatory works to get us to this stage, resulting in the bridge seamlessly being lifted into place on Saturday night,” Michelle McCaig, Network Rail’s Project Manager, said. “This marks a significant achievement in the Barrhead to Glasgow electrification project. Our focus over the next few weeks is on installing the glazing and completing the new access at either side of the footbridge.”

In advance of the bridge work starting, Network Rail invited about 5,000 residents and businesses in the summer of 2021 to vote for their preferred design from three different options. The new footbridge is the result of positive engagement from the majority of those who responded, choosing a design inspired by the former footbridge.