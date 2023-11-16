Rail Europe announces partnership with Fairlyne at WTM London

0 SHARES

Posted: 16 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

The two companies, Rail Europe and Fairlyne, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at WTM London.

Rail Europe and Fairlyne, two leading innovative scale-ups in the travel industry are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership based on the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London. This collaboration sets the stage for a future-oriented and privileged discussion on the opportunities of a ticket resale platform for Rail Europe’s customers, thus shaping the future of modern travel.

Founded in 2021 in Paris, by Gilles de Richemond, Michael d’Eboli, and Morgan Guérin, Fairlyne is building the world’s first Resale-as-a-Service platform for the travel industry. With a focus on customer-centricity, Fairlyne offers a white-label SaaS product that enables tourism and travel operators to establish their own secondary market on their channels. Through this cutting-edge solution, operators can generate additional revenue, boost brand loyalty, and create an exquisite customer experience. Fairlyne is backed by prominent VC: Speedinvest, Kima Ventures, Evolem & FJ Labs.

Fairlyne’s Resale-as-a-Service platform, designed to compensate resellers in vouchers, aligns seamlessly with Rail Europe’s vision of creating a convenient and sustainable rail travel ecosystem. While Rail Europe specialises in selling European train tickets and passes globally, Fairlyne enables travellers to resell or acquire second-hand tickets during peak travel seasons.

“We are excited to collaborate with Rail Europe, a company renowned for its dedication to excellence in rail travel. Our joint aim is to ensure greater convenience and accessibility for travellers,” Gilles de Richemond, CEO, and Co-founder of Fairlyne, said.

“Every year, hundreds of millions of euros worth of train tickets remain unused. This partnership with Fairlyne marks a pivotal stride in our mission to establish a more sustainable travel landscape. It underlines our ambition to continuously improve the mobility ecosystem for our customers, together with innovative partners, and to think outside the box in terms of new solutions,” remarked Björn Bender, Executive Chairman and CEO of Rail Europe.

The companies will soon announce the detailed first steps, products, and improvements designed to enhance the European rail travel experience.