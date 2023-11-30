RMT members accept RDG pay offer

0 SHARES

Posted: 30 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

The rail union RMT has accepted the pay offer by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG). The General Secretary, Mick Lynch, published his statement.

The transport union, RMT, has accepted the Rail Delivery Group (RDG)‘s pay offer, after a longstanding industrial dispute. The conclusion came after members of the RMT voted on the pay offer. General Secretary Mick Lynch issued their statement in response to the accepted offer.

“Our members have spoken in huge numbers to accept this unconditional pay offer and no compulsory redundancies until the end of 2024,” said RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch.

Lynch has been active in transport unions since the early 1990s, when he worked for Eurostar. They have held the position of General Secretary of the RMT since May 2021, after serving two terms as Assistant General Secretary and two terms as Executive Secretary.

“I want to congratulate them on their steadfastness in this long industrial campaign,” Lynch added.

The RMT is a fast growing union with more than 83,000 members from almost every sector of the transport industry – from the mainline and underground railways, shipping and offshore, buses and road freight.

“We will be negotiating further with the train operators over reforms they want to see. And we will never shy away from vigorously defending our members terms and conditions, now or in the future,” the General Secretary highlighted.

“This campaign shows that sustained strike action and unity gets results and our members should be proud of the role they have played in securing this deal,” Lynch concluded.

It is understood that there will be further discussions between the RMT and the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) in the future.