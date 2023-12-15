Post-COP28, TX Logistik commits to freight targets

0 SHARES

Posted: 15 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

After the recent COP28 summit, TX Logistik and other rail associations, has put a clear message on their specially branded freight.

TX Logistik, the Verband Deutscher Verkehrsunternehmen (VDV – Association of German Transport Companies), the Bundesverband Materialwirtschaft, Einkauf and Logistik (BME – Association for Supply Chain Management, Procurement and Logistics) and the association DIE GÜTERBAHNEN presented a specially branded locomotive in Duisburg yesterday, which will be used in rail freight transport throughout Europe with immediate effect. The design, all in black with green lettering, is based on a digital clock with a fixed date of January 1st, 2030, 0:00 and 1 minute. The message: Until then, there is still time to take the necessary measures to shift significantly more freight to the climate-friendly railways and achieve the climate protection targets in the transport sector on time.

During the locomotive presentation, the representatives of rail freight transport who were present pointed out that shifting more freight transport from road to rail offers considerable potential for reducing CO2 emissions. “We have to reduce CO2 emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 1990. This can only be achieved in the transport sector by consistently strengthening and shifting to environmentally friendly modes of transport. In freight transport, this is primarily rail, without a doubt,” said Albert Bastius, COO of TX Logistik, the rail freight company, which belongs to Mercitalia Logistics (Gruppo FS Italiane).

“On long-distance routes, rail clearly demonstrates its strengths – both economically and in terms of climate protection. In our view, a sensible split between rail and road, such as in combined transport, is the right way forward,” emphasised Dr. Helena Melnikov, Chief Executive of BME.

The use of trucks does not have to be avoided in principle. “Trucks have an important function in freight transport, especially in local distribution,” added Dr Melnikov in conclusion.

Politics must implement further measures to strengthen rail freight transport promptly and consistently. “This week another world climate conference ends, which shows us once again that we must do more worldwide and together to stop climate change. The leading industrial and economic nations in particular must move forward quickly and consistently. Germany still has considerable

backlog in reducing emissions, particularly in the transport sector. This is why strengthening climate-friendly rail freight transport is a key element in achieving the desired goals,” concluded VDV Managing Director Dr. Martin Henke.

Peter Westenberger, Managing Director of DIE GÜTERBAHNEN, concluded: “Rail freight transport is climate protection in action. It produces seven times less CO2 than truck transport and is four times more energy-efficient. This locomotive alone will avoid around 100,000 tons of the greenhouse gas by 2030. In order to achieve the ambitious climate protection target of 25 percent of freight transport by rail by 2030, the government and Deutsche Bahn need to ramp up infrastructure expansion now. New tracks, loading facilities, storage facilities, longer passing tracks and more cranable semi-trailers are just some of the things that will really make the modal shift effect of this locomotive come into its own.”