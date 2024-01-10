Thameslink to run new ‘Brew Train’ with Samaritans

0 SHARES

Posted: 10 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Thameslink are hoping to beat ‘blue Monday’ by replacing it with ‘brew Monday’ by teaming up with Samaritans for a cuppa on the train!

The UK’s largest rail operator, Thameslink, is once again teaming up with Samaritans to flip ‘Blue Monday’ on its head and turn what is commonly believed to be the most difficult day of the year, into something positive.

Replacing ‘Blue Monday’ with ‘Brew Monday’ on 15th January, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is teaming up with Samaritans volunteers to hand out teabags, biscuits and leaflets to Thameslink passengers travelling on the East Coast Main Line.

Being hailed the ‘Brew Train’, the Peterborough to London service will be joined by volunteers from GTR and Samaritans, as well as other partners including British Transport Police (BTP), Stevenage Football Club and dedicated suicide prevention charities, Andy’s Man Club and The Jordan Legacy.

The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to get together for a cuppa this month, whilst signposting to support for those who may be struggling at this time of year.

In addition to the ‘Brew Train’, people looking for support can talk to Samaritans volunteers who will be at the following stations:

Luton, Welwyn Garden City, East Croydon and Three Bridges, Monday 15 th January

January Hitchin, Tuesday 16 th January

January St Neots, Friday 19th January

GTR’s Safeguarding and Wellbeing Manager, Laura Campbell, said: “Together with the Samaritans, we want to bust the ‘Blue Monday’ myth and instead use the day as a time to connect with our passengers and start positive conversations. January can be a tough month for many with Christmas and New Year celebrations behind us, but it doesn’t have to be a miserable time if we get together and support each other.

“As well as promoting our Brew Train, I’ll be encouraging our own staff to get involved in Brew Monday by hosting an internal drop-in session on 15th January so that together, we can turn this date into something fun.”

Head of Samaritans Rail Programme, Olivia Cayley, added: “We’re so grateful to the rail industry for their support of Brew Monday again this year. We want everyone to know that you are never alone and even small moments of human connection like this can play a big role in helping people who are currently struggling.

“Our volunteers are available around the clock to listen to anyone who needs support this Brew Monday and every other day of the year, 24/7.”