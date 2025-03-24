JR East Launches Hiring Activities for New Entry-Level Position

Posted: 24 March 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

The East Japan Railway Company (JR East) is pleased to announce a new recruitment category, namely an entry-level position for overseas railway project engineers, to further develop railway business across the globe.

With the goal of sustainable corporate growth and development, JR East hopes to make the best use of expertise gained by domestically and internationally trained employees toward expansion in transportation markets around the globe. For this, it is crucial to engage talent possessing international perspectives that can contribute to such strategies.

JR East state that they are committed to incorporating a greater diversity of perspectives through increased cultural interaction and are eager to welcome international students and recent graduates who aspire to work in an international environment, offering the opportunity for ambitious prospects to grow and enhance their careers as they contribute to the growth of rail business on an international scale. They also believe in the potential of individuals who are eager to learn and make meaningful contributions, and are looking forward to welcoming them to our team.

In welcoming new talent, we commit to our initiatives toward continued innovation and growth while contributing to the realization of a more sustainable society.

The company explains that the aim of JR East in its initiation of the position of entry-level overseas railway project engineer, is to further develop its international business presence and demonstrate greater leadership in the field of rail operations and related business across the globe.

An overview of the entry-level overseas railway project engineer position can be found below:

Job description:

To conduct rail engineering work through actual projects in Japan, developing skill and gaining knowledge in the process

To research and analyse global markets

To plan and implement international business strategies

To conduct collaboration and negotiations with global partners/associates

To conduct management of overseas projects

Desired Qualifications:

Background in mechanical, electrical and/or civil engineering

Recent graduates holding bachelor’s or master’s degrees; or prospective graduates

Strong skills in communication and negotiation

Ability to think flexibly and capability in leadership

Proficiency in language(s), including English; with a willingness and capability to learn

Japanese language