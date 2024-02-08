Trapeze Rail’s Workforce Management solution is the right fit for Qube

Posted: 8 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Australia’s largest provider of import and export logistics services, Qube, has chosen Trapeze Rail’s Workforce Management solution.

Australia’s largest provider of import and export logistics services has chosen Trapeze’s Workforce Management (WFM) solution to support its growing rail business.

The multi-year commitment between Trapeze Rail and Qube Logistics is set to deliver WFM technology for Qube’s entire rail operation across Australia’s east coast. Qube has nine depots located between Brisbane and Melbourne, including the Moorebank IMEX Terminal in Sydney which has capacity to receive up to 21 trains per day.

This announcement caps a year of growing industry recognition for Trapeze’s WFM solution, as Qube is the third high-profile Australian rail organisation to adopt the system in the past twelve months. Trapeze’s suite of rail software applications, including WFM, is deployed worldwide across 140,000 kilometres of track and 9,000 train vehicles.

Trapeze Rail Head of Operations, Michael Zink, said Trapeze offers rail businesses the tools to save time and reduce costs by automating many of their essential daily tasks.

“I am delighted Qube has chosen Trapeze as its workforce management technology provider,” Mr Zink said. “Our rail-specific platform meets the unique planning, rostering, forecasting, and compliance needs of rail operators.

“This proven solution integrates with Qube’s enterprise applications, including their fatigue management and payroll systems, to support increased operational efficiency.”

Services provided by Qube Logistics include rail and road transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and intermodal logistics hubs.

Qube has invested significantly in its Australian rail business and recently expanded its fleet by 32 locomotives, enabling the efficient movement of freight via rail instead of road. It currently operates an average of 150 rail services per week in metropolitan and regional areas.