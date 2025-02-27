Railway Benefit Fund calls on fundraising stars for sporting events

Posted: 27 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Railway Benefit Fund (RBF) is calling on fitness enthusiasts and community-minded individuals to participate in its upcoming series of events, to offer a unique opportunity to combine personal fitness goals with supporting railway people and their families facing hardship across the UK.

Fundraisers can choose from a variety of events:

The spectacular Cotswold Classic event will captivate cyclists with its scenic beauty and challenging terrain– Saturday 30th August

The Big Half Marathon, a half marathon that celebrates the diversity of London and the communities through London from Tower Hamlets to Greenwich – 7th September

Swim the ultimate open water swimming challenge in the Swim Serpentine – 20th September

Million Step Team Challenge, a virtual walking event that will pit teams against each other in a race to collectively cover the length of England – Month of May

All proceeds will directly support the RBF’s vital work in providing financial assistance, debt advice, and other essential services to those within the railway community.

“These sporting events are a fantastic way to get active and make a real difference,” said, Suzy Powell, Head of Fundraising. “Times are tough for many, and the support we provide is more crucial than ever. By joining us, you’ll be helping us ensure that no one in the railway family faces hardship alone.”

The RBF is encouraging individuals of all fitness levels to get involved. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, there’s an event for you.

To learn more about the upcoming sporting events and how to register, please visit: https://www.railwaybenefitfund.org.uk/fundraise/take-part-in-a-challenge/