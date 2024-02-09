‘All aboard’ for new recruits during National Apprenticeship Week

0 SHARES

Posted: 9 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

UK operator CrossCountry have celebrated National Apprenticeship Week by taking on new recruits for the rail industry.

This National Apprenticeship Week, train operator CrossCountry has welcomed a new cohort of eight apprentice train drivers to their headquarters in Birmingham, set to be ‘trained up’ with the long-distance rail operator.

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2024, which runs from Monday 5 until Sunday 11 February, is the 17th annual celebration of apprenticeships in England. CrossCountry has offered a range of apprenticeships to employees across the country since October 2020.

Now in their third year, the 16 schemes cover a range of different business areas and are offered to new and existing colleagues as part of the business’ learning and development programme.

So far, 141 colleagues have already fully passed out on their schemes, with another 144 coming ‘down the line’ – totalling almost 300 new apprentices moving through the business over the last three years. .

New recruits are enrolled onto an appropriate apprenticeship scheme as part of their role – complemented by hands on experiences and learning – whilst still receiving a full-time salary.

Caren Alderwick, Head of Apprenticeships and Operational Training at CrossCountry, said: “From train driving to teaching, and from senior leadership to safety, we’re offering all colleagues the chance to embark on an apprenticeship as part of their role at CrossCountry.”

“It’s been great to see so many apprentices excel since the start of the schemes and go on to great success in the business and wider rail industry. I wish our new cohort of new recruits all the very best for their upcoming schemes and in their future careers.”

Last year CrossCountry was awarded Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer status and was recognised as a Gold member of The 5% Club – a charity committed to increasing the numbers of ‘earn and learn’ positions offered by UK employers.