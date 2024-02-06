Northern Trains offer life skills to even more railway apprentices

UK operating company Northern Trains are offering a even more apprenticeships than normal, for those looking to enter the rail industry.

Northern Trains is seeking more talented people to join its 7,000 strong workforce and gain skills for life through its highly popular apprenticeship scheme.

National Apprenticeship Week takes place between 5th and 11th February, and Northern is one of the largest providers of apprenticeship opportunities in the north of England.

Northern has a range of opportunities across its business including in engineering, customer service and back-office support and every new driver and conductor recruit will be supported through an apprenticeship qualification.

Northern currently has more than 660 colleagues on apprenticeship programmes across its driving, conducting, engineering and business support operations and this year is planning on enrolling a further 467 onto an apprentice qualification.

Apprenticeships are a great way for either a young person to start their career at Northern or for a more experienced candidate to change direction and embrace a new opportunity and gain the equivalent of a university qualification.

Northern’s engineering apprenticeship scheme is always oversubscribed, and more and more roles are offered every year.



Those who are successful in their application will embark on an exciting programme that is a mixture of onsite learning in partnership with Myerscough College (nr Preston) and on the job training in maintenance depots, offices, control centres, at stations and on-board trains. Apprenticeship roles are available across the whole of the north.

Jamie Woods and Kyle Martin both started as engineering apprentices in 2023 and are learning the skills needed to help maintain Northern’s 368 trains.

Jamie, commented from her base at Neville Hill train care centre in Leeds:

“At Northern I can challenge myself to be the best I can and develop new skills in a supportive environment.”

Kyle, who works at Allerton depot in Liverpool said:

“I have always had an interest in finding out how and why things work, and I love having the support I need to improve and grow my own knowledge and skillset.”

In the past four years Northern has developed 101 engineering apprenticeships and this year are looking to recruit a further 18.

Lisa Leighton, Northern’s People Director commented on the importance of apprenticeships:

“Apprenticeships are fast becoming the norm for people who want to fast-track their careers.

“We are looking for talented and passionate candidates from all types of backgrounds to join our team. We will introduce apprentices to our amazing business and the way we work, while helping them to build their knowledge around specific roles and the rail industry itself.

“Our apprentices are offered the full support of our dedicated team of Operational Trainers, Apprentice Coaches and Quality Assurance specialists – who are all committed to helping candidates earn while they learn in roles which will lead to recognised qualifications. We are offering real skills for life.”

Northern’s engineering apprenticeships are open to anyone who is aged 16 by 1st September 2024. You must be aged 15 to apply. Northern is aiming to recruit apprenticeships on a 50/50 gender split.

Applications are open until 18th February 2024 and more information is available at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/careers