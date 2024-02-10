COMMENT: A spokesperson from the High Speed Rail Group

Posted: 10 February 2024

A spokesperson from the High Speed Rail Group (HSRG) has issued a comment, reacting to Andy Burnham and Andy Street’s rail proposals.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Birmingham mayor Andy Street have unveiled plans to revive transport in the North of England.

“The Mayors rightly conclude that the current plan for a truncated HS2 is not a credible option. It would make Birmingham Britain’s biggest bottleneck, deny the North the transport improvements it needs, and fail even to reach central London. The three options set out by Mr Street and Mr Burnham are all worth exploring, alongside consideration of the range of funding models available. We urge both the Government and Opposition to review this work carefully, and commit to put in place the long-term plan we need for our transport infrastructure.”

Representing companies with experience and an interest in high speed rail, High Speed Rail Group is committed to supporting the successful delivery of a world-class high speed rail network in Britain. Their members have helped deliver major infrastructure projects in the UK and around the world, ranging from creating entirely new high speed networks through to maintaining and improving the UK’s existing rail network.

They therefore have insight into both the current network and the opportunities high speed rail provides. Their unique set of expertise in engineering, operations, funding and regulation gives them the experience to ensure the extension of high speed rail has a lasting legacy for the UK. The company’s principal objective is: “to support, promote and champion the development of high speed rail in Great Britain.”