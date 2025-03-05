East Japan Railway Company Unveils E10 Shinkansen Train

East Japan Railway Company (JR East) has revealed the first images and animation of its new high-speed E10 Shinkansen train, designed by a UK-based design consultancy.

The E10 Shinkansen will redefine high-speed rail travel for the 2030s, replacing existing trains E2 and E5 on Tohoku route. The project now moves into the design implementation phase, with the first trains expected to enter service in 2030.

Tangerine was selected as the first non-Japanese design partner to be entrusted with the design of one of Japan’s iconic bullet trains. The consultancy was commissioned to craft both the train’s striking exterior livery and its sophisticated interior, which spans distinct passenger classes.

A Design Rooted in Japanese Aesthetics

The design of the E10 Shinkansen revolved around creating an experience that is user-centred, brand-aligned, and business-focused. Drawing inspiration from Japan’s landscapes, seascapes, and cityscapes, Tangerine has crafted a train design that offers an exceptional passenger experience across all classes. The E10 is set to become a source of national pride and a point of intrigue for overseas visitors.

A Livery Inspired by Japan

The E10 Shinkansen’s exterior livery pays homage to the diverse regions the train traverses, with a mid-green colour palette reflecting the lush mountain forests and coastlines along the route. The graphic shapes are inspired by the silhouette of Sakura flowers—an iconic symbol of Japan, both domestically and internationally.

A Reimagined Interior for All Travelers

Tangerine’s design philosophy for the E10 focuses on hospitality inspired by Japanese aesthetic traditions and craftsmanship, creating a refined and inviting environment. Interior lighting has been carefully considered, utilising indirect wash lights to create a soft, calming ambience. Seating and layout variations across all classes elevate comfort for a diverse range of passengers while ensuring operational efficiency for JR East. A consistent design was established across all classes, with graduated wall and seat upholstery creating an impactful, premium aesthetic and an enhanced onboard experience.

A Vision for the Future of High-Speed Rail

“The E10 Shinkansen represents a milestone in UK-Japan collaboration within the rail sector, setting new benchmarks for hospitality-focused design and sustainable travel,” says Matt Round, Chief Creative Officer at Tangerine.

“With its blend of Japanese spirit, innovation, and user-centric design, the E10 Shinkansen is poised to redefine high-speed rail travel for decades to come.”