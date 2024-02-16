Alpha Trains’ net-zero target validated by the SBTI

16 February 2024

Alpha Trains’ net-zero targets have been validated by Science Backed Targets Initiatives (SBTI), as part of their carbon-free dynamism.

Credit: Alpha Trains/Florian Fraaß

Alpha Trains has affirmed its commitment to ambitious climate action by publishing externally approved science-based targets (SBTs) – an important step on the Group’s journey towards a net zero carbon future.

The Group has pledged to reduce scope 1* and scope 2* GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2022 base year, and to measure and reduce its scope 3* emissions. Furthermore, Alpha Trains commits to reach net-zero** by 2050.

These targets are consistent with reductions required to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

“I am proud of the organization-wide efforts that have brought us to this milestone, and that the SBTi has verified Alpha Trains’ net-zero target. SBTi provides a crucial standard for reporting on net-zero, ensuring we set ambitious targets and maintain transparency and accountability in our efforts. By adhering to SBTi guidelines, we demonstrate our commitment to be leaders in the energy transition. We also encourage those we work with across the value chain and in the wider sector to join us in making a real contribution to climate action,” says Fernando Pérez, CEO of Alpha Trains Group.

“Minimising our environmental impact across our operations has always been fundamental to our business and having our targets validated by the SBTi is a crucial milestone in our journey to net-zero,” adds Carsten Schnurpfeil, Sustainability Manager at Alpha Trains Group.

*) Scope 1, 2 and 3 are classifications used in greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting to categorize different direct and indirect sources of emissions. These categories are defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, a widely accepted international accounting tool to understand, quantify, and manage greenhouse gas emissions.

**) Net-zero by 2050 refers to the goal of achieving a balance between the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere and the amount removed or offset, resulting in no net increase in the overall concentration of these gases by the year 2050.

About The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets and responds to the need for consistent climate action and reporting by organisations globally, using the most up-to-date climate science.

About Alpha Trains

Alpha Trains is the leading rolling stock lessor in Europe. A total of 130 employees from 17 countries work in offices in Luxembourg, Antwerp, Cologne, Madrid, Paris and Warsaw. Alpha Trains owns more than 1,000 locomotives and passenger trains and offers tailor-made leasing solutions, comprehensive know-how in maintenance and vehicle repairs as well as long-term experience in the financing of new-build projects. Alpha Trains’ fleets are in use at many public and private operators in 22 European countries. Alpha Trains’ shareholders are APG, Arcus European Trains, PGGM and Swiss Life.