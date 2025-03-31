Network Rail trials pioneering drone system to improve safety and efficiency across UK railways

0 SHARES

Posted: 31 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Network Rail’s new drone technology enhances safety, speeds up trespass management, and reduces delays, transforming railway monitoring across 20,000 miles of track.

Network Rail has launched the UK’s first ‘drone assured navigation and safety system,’ designed to enhance safety and efficiency along its 20,000 miles of railway tracks. The system, trialled on the Wolverhampton and Severn Valley Railway lines, has shown significant potential to improve safety, reduce delays, and save millions annually.

Drone technology revolutionises trespass management on UK Railways

One of the most ground breaking aspects of the project is the use of drones for trespass management. These drones, operated beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS), can quickly detect and intercept trespassers, reducing train downtime and improving safety. With over 18,500 recorded incidents of trespass last year, this system offers a faster, more effective response, addressing a critical issue for the UK railway network.

Digital Tethering drone system ensures safety and precision for Network Rail

The drones fly within a defined ‘safety corridor,’ utilising the innovative Digital Tethering™ technology. This system ensures safe flight behaviour by combining artificial perception with accurate ground-based beacons. It also provides real-time data on the drones’ position, even in areas where GPS signals are unreliable, such as remote or dense areas of the railway. This cutting-edge technology assures safe autonomous navigation, minimising risks to those on the ground.

Drone-assured navigation to cut costs and boost efficiency for Network Rail

The new drone system is expected to drastically reduce the £55 million per year in performance delays caused by trespass and vandalism. It will also help reduce the £1.9 billion spent annually on monitoring infrastructure issues like animal incidents, collapsed trees, and lineside fires. By enhancing the speed and accuracy of monitoring, Network Rail can allocate resources more effectively and ensure a safer working environment for staff.

Network Rail’s Drone initiative

Dominic Mottram, Programme Manager for National Drone Strategy at Network Rail, highlighted the impact of this project: “The potential for these projects to deliver a more reliable, safer railway for our passengers and colleagues is huge and could even be a game-changer.”

Robert Garbett, Founder and CEO of Drone Major Limited, also praised the initiative, saying, “Network Rail’s initiative as a ‘first mover’ in trialling our Digital Tethering™ concept sets an example worldwide, modernising rail infrastructure for a safer, faster, and more efficient service.”

This world-first initiative sets the stage for a fully operational drone network that could revolutionise the future of railway monitoring and maintenance across the UK.