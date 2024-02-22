Caledonian Sleeper opens exclusive Guest Lounge at London Euston Station

0 SHARES

Posted: 22 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Caledonian sleeper have opened an exclusive Guest Lounge at London Euston Station, for passengers starting or concluding their journey.

A new lounge, exclusively available to Caledonian Sleeper’s Double and Club room guests, has opened at London’s Euston station.

The lounge treats Caledonian Sleeper guests to a taste of Scottish produce and hospitality in the heart of central London before their departure to Scotland or on their arrival into the capital.

Conveniently located on platform 1 – right next to the departing Sleeper services – the spacious lounge has a footprint of just over 200 square metres offering a welcoming place to start or indeed end your journey in style.

In another first for Caledonian Sleeper, the lounge offers a bespoke menu of light meals and alcoholic beverages, giving guests the opportunity to purchase Scottish classics such as traditional haggis, neeps & tatties or choose from a fine selection of Scottish whiskies, gins, and craft beers.

A complimentary self-serve offer of sweet and savoury snacks plus a choice of hot and cold beverages are also available.

Kathryn Darbandi, Managing Director for Caledonian Sleeper, said: “Our new dedicated Guest Lounge at London Euston is the perfect addition to our overnight experience and feedback so far has been hugely positive.

“It offers a space to relax before or after travelling, allowing guests a quiet place to enjoy a light meal before boarding the train to Scotland or to prepare for a day of business meetings or sightseeing in London.”

Michael Gouldbourne, Deputy Station Manager for London Euston added: “We’ve been delighted to enable the construction of a new first class passenger lounge for Caledonian Sleeper at London Euston station offering an enhanced journey experience for those passengers using the Sleeper service.”

The lounge also features accessible toilet and shower facilities, stocked with Arran Sense of Scotland toiletries.

Caledonian Sleeper provides guests with a unique, environmentally conscious way to travel, allowing them to drift off to sleep and snooze their way to their destination, landing in the heart of the city without the hassle of time consuming and costly airport transfers or excess baggage charges.

The service operates between London and various Scottish destinations including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Fort William, and Aberdeen. On board, guests can enjoy a taste of Scotland from Caledonian Sleeper’s locally sourced food and drink menus. There is a wide range of accommodation options on board ranging from Caledonian Double and Club rooms, which offer en-suite shower rooms, to a more economical seated coach. Accessible rooms are also available on board.

To find out more about the service, or to book your travel, please visit: www.sleeper.scot.