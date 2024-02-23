LTG Cargo has completed its first test run through Latvia to Estonia

Posted: 23 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

LTG Cargo, part of LTG Group, has completed its first test run in Estonia, increasing the amount of journeys made to West Europe.

Credit: LTG Cargo

LTG Cargo, the LTG Group company that is continuously increasing its range of services and the volume of international transport to the West, is preparing to launch freight services in all Baltic countries. The company has carried out its first continuous pilot run from Lithuania via Latvia to Estonia’s Valga station. The freight transport was organised within LTG Cargo’s capacity, which means that all logistics solutions along the route were provided independently.

“The test drive was carried out with a single Siemens locomotive through all three Baltic countries; therefore, customers’ freight could be transported more competitively on the international route without having to spend time re-coupling wagon sets at each border.

Today, we already have the carrier safety certificates from the European Union Railway Agency and the national safety authorities of the Baltic States required for international transports in the Baltic States, and we have already carried out the first pilot run from Lithuania to the first border station in Estonia,” says Eglė Šimė, LTG Cargo CEO.

She said the company plans to start operating transports through all three Baltic countries in the near future. By expanding its operations in the Baltic countries, the company aims to provide its customers with competitive green logistics services both in Lithuania and in the other Baltic countries. The new route is also an important step in the company’s preparations for future freight services on the northern corridor – Rail Baltica.

The company has been preparing for a year for freight transport in the Baltics. The certification process in foreign countries is notable for its complexity and difficulty. It involved the preparation of 400 key documents and another 300 annexes to prove that LTG Cargo is ready to use the infrastructure of the other Baltic countries and to meet all safety and legal obligations.

LTG Cargo, the LTG Group’s freight transport company, is currently continuing its active integration and expansion efforts in the West. The company provides freight transport, logistics and freight forwarding, freight loading, locomotive and wagon repair and wagon rental services in Lithuania and abroad. LTG Cargo has established and manages LTG Cargo Polska in Poland and LTG Cargo Ukraine in Ukraine.