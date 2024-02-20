RATP Dev wins new contract in France

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Global transportation company RATP Dev have secured a new contract in France, in the region of Saintes Grandes Rives.

The municipal authority of Saintes Grandes Rives (Charente-Maritime, France) has awarded the contract to operate and maintain the BUSS public transit network to RATP Dev for a period of seven years. The goal of this new contract is to offer a renewed mobility service within the reach of everyone in a medium-sized conurbation.

Supporting the ambitious vision of Saintes Grandes Rives

The seven-year contract will come into effect in July 2024 and will be centered on providing a better balance between the various areas of the municipality and modernisng the network to make it more appealing to users.

“RATP Dev is proud to assist the municipality of Saintes Grandes Rives in this drive to offer an ever-more ambitious mobility service for the area and local residents. We are eager to work towards the goal of inclusive public transit that allows everyone to get around freely. Furthermore, by modernising the BUSS network, we will contribute to reducing carbon emissions while offering a viable alternative to the use of private cars,” said Serge Reynaud, Executive Director RATP Dev France and Switzerland.

A new mobility service open to all with the goal of promoting environmental sustainability

RATP Dev will offer local residents a modernised and dynamic public transit service to encourage travellers in the local area to limit their use of their own private vehicles. That means providing an improved service for commuters and visitors throughout the whole municipality, downtown and rural areas alike.

A new Line C will enter service to link locations that contribute to the growth of the local area, such as the Cité entrepreneuriale office space rental agency, the upcoming Ferrocampus, and the Magézy district.

Passengers will be able to avail of the simplified Allo’Buss on-demand transportation service, available all-day Monday through Saturday

RATP Dev plans to add to the fleet of fully electric bicycles and introduce new eco-friendly modes of transportation (foldable cargo bikes) through the Bicy’s service, as well as increasing year by year the number of bicycles available in the long-term rental service.