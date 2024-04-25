Recommended

news

COMMENT: Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner releases statement on the passing of Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr.

Posted: 25 April 2024 | | No comments yet

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner has issued a statement, responding to the passing of Congressman Donald M Payne Jr.

amtrak stephen gardner donald m payne jr

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr., a true champion of Amtrak and passenger rail in New Jersey and around the country.  His leadership, including in his position as Ranking Member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Rail Subcommittee, was essential to helping Amtrak secure the investments needed to improve our infrastructure, stations, trains and service. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

