Labour Party confirms their policy for UK rail

Posted: 25 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The UK Labour Party has confirmed their policy and plans for the rail sector and network. Industry figures have issued their reactions.

The UK Labour Party have released this statement, detailing their policy for the UK rail sector:

Britain’s railways should be a source of pride, not exasperation. As the country which created the railways, they are an iconic part of our heritage, and have played an essential role in enabling people to see our country, spend time with loved ones, and seize economic opportunities for more than two centuries.

Labour’s plan is to create a unified and simplified governance structure that places passengers at the heart of the goal, objectives and incentives for the railway, and to bring train operators under public ownership and control.

Public ownership for our railways is about the practical need to deliver better services where they have failed.

Even the Conservatives have had to bring failed franchises into public ownership – most recently TransPennine Express – just like the last Labour Government brought infrastructure into public ownership and control in 2001 after the disastrous collapse of the privatised Railtrack.

To achieve high standards in our rail services, a Labour Government will establish a new, arms length body, Great British Railways. This will be led by rail professionals and industry experts and be responsible for the day-to-day operational delivery of the railways, for ensuring infrastructure and services work together, and for innovations and improvements in the experience of passengers and freight users.

Labour’s plan will fix our railways for the benefit of passengers and the taxpayer. It can usher in a decade of growth, innovation and service improvement, with the railways playing their part in Britain’s national renewal.

A Labour government will set the strategy for Great British Rail, to make sure it delivers for passengers against our six key objectives:

1. Reliable – so that people can have confidence in their journey, whether it’s a one-off trip or their daily commute.

2. Affordable – so that prices are kept, wherever possible, at a point that works for both passengers and taxpayers.

3. Efficient – so that people know that their journey will be as straightforward as possible, from booking to travel, and to provide better value for the travelling public and taxpayer alike.

4. Quality – so that passengers have the service experience they have a right to expect.

5. Accessible – so that our railways are available for everyone to use.

6. Safe – so that people don’t worry about their safety on the railway and are not in fear of accidents or crime while travelling.

We will establish a powerful new passenger watchdog – the Passenger Standards Authority – to independently monitor standards and champion improvement in service performance against these measures.