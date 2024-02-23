RIA scoops three awards, including Trade Association of the Year

Posted: 23 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) scooped three awards this week, including the prestigious Trade Association of the Year.

Last night, the Railway Industry Association (RIA) won three gongs at the national 2024 Trade Association Forum (TAF) Awards, including the coveted Trade Association of the Year award.

The Awards were held at a prestigious ceremony on 22 February, at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in central London. As well as Trade Association of the Year, RIA also won the Diversity & Inclusion Award, and Operations Director Gaynor Pates received an Outstanding Contribution Award, for her services to TAF as its Chair in 2023.

TAF is “the trade association of trade associations”, representing more than 170 UK-based trade associations who in turn represent more than 190,000 businesses across the country and from every sector. Its Awards recognise, reward and promote best practice amongst trade bodies across the UK. The judges said:

The Trade Association of the Year Award win was in recognition of RIA being a persuasive voice to speak up for the interests of the UK’s rail supply sector in a challenging year with the scrapping of the second phase of HS2, and that , “throughout the year, RIA has shown leadership, secured lobbying wins, and introduced innovative initiatives that allowed it to deliver for its members… and the judges were impressed by their continued member growth, the implementation of new initiatives and ability to be powerful champions for their sector”.

The Diversity & Inclusion Award recognised the work of RIA and Women in Rail’s Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) Charter for Rail, and the progress revealed in the 2023 EDI Charter Annual Report.

The Outstanding Achievement Award was given to RIA Operations Director Gaynor Pates for leading and driving transformation of the TAF over the last two years, culminating in the biggest ever TAF Awards Ceremony last night.

Darren Caplan, RIA Chief Executive, said: “These award wins really are welcome recognition, both for the hard work of the Railway Industry Association team, but also for UK rail more widely.

“2023 was a tough year for the railway industry, but RIA team colleagues have been working tirelessly to champion both RIA member interests and promote a dynamic rail supply sector, whether UK-wide or through our six Nations & Regions networks.

“These wins are a great vote of confidence by our peers in other sectors to recognise rail and suppliers’ efforts to make the rail supply sector bigger and better in an incredibly challenging year, and also to develop a more diverse and inclusive workforce, attracting and harnessing a wider array of talent to the benefit of all organisations operating in UK rail.

“A special mention should also go to RIA’s Operations Director Gaynor Pates for her Outstanding Achievement Award. Gaynor has been a huge force supporting the Trade Association Forum, driving though an ambitious agenda to make it bigger and better too – well done, Gaynor!”