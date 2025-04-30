TransPennine Express opens new staff gym and wellbeing hub at Newcastle’s Gunner House depot

0 SHARES

Posted: 30 April 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

TPE unveils upgraded Newcastle depot with new gym, kitchen, and break room to support staff wellbeing and mental health.

Credit: TransPennine Express (TPE)

Train operator TransPennine Express (TPE) has invested £602,720 in a major upgrade of staff facilities at its Newcastle depot, Gunner House. The new break room was officially opened on 28 April by Simon Weston CBE, TPE’s newly appointed mental health ambassador. The enhanced space includes a state-of-the-art gym equipped with a treadmill, elliptical trainer, rowing and bike machines, weights, as well as a pool table and newly refurbished kitchen, showers, and management office.

Details on TransPennine Express staff facility upgrade

The improvements form part of TPE’s wider initiative to invest in staff wellbeing across its network. More facility upgrades are expected later this year.

Chris Nutton, TPE’s Major Projects & TRU Director, said:



“We’re not only investing in staff facilities, but we’re also investing in our people. We want TPE to be a welcoming and friendly place to work. We’re making sure downtime from the hustle and bustle of the working day is relaxing and comfortable, as well as ensuring staff have access to facilities that support their wellbeing and personal development.”

Simon Weston CBE added:



“Looking after your mental wellbeing starts with having the right environment around you.



Facilities like these show that TPE is serious about supporting its people, not just during its mental health week, but every single day.



I’m proud to be TPE’s new Mental Health Ambassador and to work with such a forward-thinking organisation that truly values the wellbeing of its colleagues.”

The launch coincides with TPE’s inaugural Week of Mental Health, centred around the theme ‘we’re here for each other’. The week promotes mental health awareness and encourages open conversations. During the week, Weston is meeting with staff, sharing his own experiences of overcoming adversity after being severely injured in the Falklands War.

A decorated veteran and motivational speaker, Simon Weston has long championed wellbeing and resilience, supporting numerous charities, including The Royal British Legion. He was awarded the CBE in 2016 for his services to charity.

TPE continues to support staff through its Employee Assistance Programme, Spectrum.Life, offering 24/7 confidential support for employees and their dependent children over 16.