Amtrak advances major rail yard upgrades in Philadelphia

Posted: 4 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

American operating company Amtrak have provided an update on their progress regarding major upgrade work in Philadelphia.

Rendering of new Amtrak Airo trains that will operate on several routes around the United States

Amtrak has awarded a construction contract for the first of six major maintenance facilities around the country that will help modernise maintenance practices and ensure a successful transition from an aging fleet to modern, state-of-the-art trains.

Digging deeper

Herzog Contracting Corporation will design and construct a new Heavy Maintenance Facility at Amtrak’s Penn Coach Yard in Philadelphia.

Amtrak Executive Vice President, Capital Delivery Laura Mason said: “We look forward to breaking ground in 2024 on this critical infrastructure investment along the NEC, America’s busiest passenger corridor. This new facility will speed up train maintenance and reduce turnaround times, providing Amtrak customers with more reliable and frequent service.”

The big picture

Amtrak’s facility investments will prepare sites around the country for new trains that will begin serving customers in the coming years. In the immediate future:

with new facilities to support maintenance activities, routine inspections, equipment repairs and minor service and cleaning needs. Several layover facilities outside the NEC will also be built or renovated. These are

located along existing routes where trains are cleaned, serviced or stored.

FRA Administrator Amit Bose said: “President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing in nearly every aspect of passenger rail, including advancing projects of national significance, improving

accessibility at stations, funding workforce development, and upgrading facilities like Amtrak’s Penn Coach Yard in Philadelphia. The Federal Railroad Administration looks forward to working with Amtrak and others to deliver these benefits and ensure Americans have access to the safe, modern, and convenient passenger rail service they deserve.”

How is it funded?

These projects are funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), allowing Amtrak to plan for the future and continue transforming passenger rail in America.

Major infrastructure initiatives like these create important jobs and drive economic

development, while investing in local communities.

Amtrak is transforming train travel with brand new trains slated to replace a majority of the existing fleet.

New Acela testing is underway, Amtrak Airo manufacturing is ramping up and procurement has formally begun to replace the current Long Distance fleet.

What’s next?

Over the next year, additional contract awards are expected for similar facility upgrades in Seattle, Washington DC, New York City and Boston.

These projects are part of Amtrak’s plan to invest roughly $5.5 billion in Fiscal Year 2024 through the company’s largest-ever annual capital program, which will modernise trains, enhance stations, and upgrade critical infrastructure like century-old tunnels and bridges.