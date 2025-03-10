The Office of Rail and Road authorises new Newsham railway station as part of Northumberland Line project

Posted: 10 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

ORR has authorised Newsham Station, enhancing rail connectivity in Northumberland, with support from Northumberland County Council and Network Rail.

Credit: Office of Rail and Road

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised the new Newsham railway station, set to open on 17 March, as part of the Northumberland Line project. This station is a key element of the wider Northumberland Line programme, which aims to improve regional rail services.

Details of the Northumberland Line project’s new station at Newsham

ORR’s authorisation includes the construction of two platforms, a footbridge with stairs and lifts, waiting shelters, customer information screens, lighting, and other upgrades. This milestone confirms that the station meets health and safety, accessibility, environmental, and reliability standards.

Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director, Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said: “This is an important step for improving rail connectivity in Northumberland, and we look forward to seeing the station open to passengers soon. Our team worked closely with Northumberland County Council and Network Rail to support them through the authorisation process.”