Earn 40,000 bonus points for a limited time as a new Amtrak guest rewards preferred cardholder

Posted: 27 February 2024

American rail operator Amtrak have partnered with Mastercard International Limited to create a guest rewards scheme for their passengers.

Amtrak announced today a limited-time 40,000 bonus points offer for new Amtrak Guest Rewards® Preferred Mastercard® cardholders – double the number of bonus points typically offered after approval. Cardholders receive their bonus points after application approval and making at least $2,000 in purchases within the first three billing cycles of account opening. This promotion will last from Wednesday 21st of February through Wednesday 3rd of April 2024, and can be redeemed at Amtrak.com/Offer.

Customers earn points on all purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted plus three points per dollar spent on Amtrak travel, including onboard purchases. With reward travel starting at just 400 points, purchases quickly translate to more rail adventures. Soak up incredible views across the country on your journey and let it inspire plans for your ultimate rewards getaway.

The Amtrak Guest Rewards Preferred Mastercard, which includes a $99 annual fee, offers cardholders the following rewards and benefits:

Earn 3 points per $1 spent on Amtrak travel, including onboard purchases

Earn 2 points per $1 spent on dining and travel, including transit and rideshare

Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other qualifying purchases

Round-trip companion coupon upon account opening and card anniversary

One-class upgrade upon account opening and card anniversary

Station lounge pass upon account opening and card anniversary

20% rebate on Amtrak onboard food and beverage purchases in the form of a statement credit

5% point rebate when you redeem points for Amtrak reward travel

Earn tier status faster with 1,000 TQPs (Tier Qualifying Points) each time you make $5,000 in qualifying purchases

Points do not expire as long as your account remains open

No limit on how many points you can earn as long as your account remains open

No foreign transaction fees

Amtrak’s National Network offers more than 500 destinations in 46 states. Many trains offer travel with small pets, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices (no “airplane mode”), large spacious seats with plenty of leg room and no middle seat.

Please see the Summary of Credit Terms provided at time of application for important information on rates, fees, costs, conditions and limitations.

See the Credit Card Rewards Program Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms at time of application for details. Please see the Amtrak Guest Rewards Program terms and conditions at www.amtrak.com/guestrewards for information regarding expiration, redemption, forfeiture, and other limitations on Amtrak Guest Rewards Points.

For additional information about the Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) fees, and other costs, see the Summary of Credit Terms provided at time of application. The APR for purchases and balance transfers will be a variable Purchases 28.24%. The APR for cash advances will be a variable 29.74%. These APRs will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate. The Minimum Interest Charge is $1.75. The Balance Transfer Fee is $10 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. The Transaction Fee for Cash Advances or for certain “Cash Equivalent Transactions” is the greater of $15 or 5% of the transaction. Rates are accurate as of February 2024.

Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.