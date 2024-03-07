Thales earns top UK equity, diversity and inclusion accreditation

Posted: 7 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Thales Transport have been awarded the top accreditation for equity, diversity, and inclusion in the United Kingdom.

Thales Transport in the UK has been awarded the EW Group’s Diversity Development Standard (DDS) Silver accreditation, making it one of the first in the industry to solidify its commitment to fostering equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) within the rail sector.

The DDS accreditation sets rigorous standard for promoting EDI throughout all aspects of organisational operations, including recruitment, learning and development, and employee engagement. By meeting these standards, Thales reaffirms its dedication to creating a workplace environment that celebrates diversity and empowers all to thrive.

Thales Transport in the UK embarked on its EDI journey in 2022, when it engaged the EW Group to help assess its existing EDI policies and initiatives. Since then, Thales has partnered with the EW Group to review policies, procedures and documentation, as well as conduct focus groups with staff, to help identify areas of enhancement.

The findings of this independent assessment informed a series of new policies and decisions, such as revamped recruitment processes; the appointment of a new EDI lead to bring expertise and a fresh perspective to drive change; and the creation of dedicated employee resource groups (ERGs).

Following this significant milestone, Thales, a signatory of the Railway Industry Association’s EDI in Rail Charter, recognises that the Silver accreditation is a stepping stone on its EDI journey. As part of its continued evolution in this space, its sights are firmly set on attaining EW Group’s prestigious Gold accreditation in the future.

“As a leader of an increasingly diverse workforce, I have always believed that diversity is a necessity. Earning the EW Group’s Silver DDS accreditation is not just an achievement, it’s a starting point for building an inclusive organisation that empowers everyone to succeed. I am proud of our Social Value team who have demonstrated a meaningful, long-term commitment to fostering diversity through equity and inclusion across the board. I would also like to thank the EW Group who have helped us make phenomenal strides towards EDI excellence,” said Andy Bell, VP, Thales Transport in the UK.

“The Silver DDS status demonstrates the progress Thales has made, from creating Employee Resource Groups to enhancing our EDI policies. In addition, combining our EDI efforts with Social Value has enabled us to understand and break down potential barriers both internally, and within the local communities we work in. I look forward to taking what we’ve started to the next level in 2024,” said Eleanor Wase, Social Value and EDI Lead, Thales Transport in the UK.