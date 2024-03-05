Railway Mission seeks three new trustees

Posted: 5 March 2024

Railway Mission are seeking three new trustees from the rail industry. Applications for the position close in May.

Railway Mission is seeking three values-led Trustees with strategic experience in either fundraising, HR and personnel or financial governance to strengthen its Board and further the charity’s vision and positive impact.

Railway Mission’s dedicated chaplaincy team provides confidential and impartial pastoral and emotional support to the railway family and members of the public affected by railway operations, especially during individuals’ times of loneliness, stress, depression, bereavement or illness.

As the charity continues to expand its reach and life-changing work, it is bolstering the governance structure with the appointment of three new Trustees.

Potential candidates for the Trustee roles must demonstrate selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness and honesty while also possessing ambassadorial, advocacy, leadership and chairing skills. In addition, they will be passionate about connecting with people and organisations to ensure viable and diverse income streams for Railway Mission.

Newly appointed Trustees should be willing to exercise their specialist expertise and experience to support the Board’s decision-making, which may involve writing or scrutinising board papers, leading discussions, focusing on key issues and providing advice and guidance on new initiatives.

Upholding statutory duties for the effective and efficient oversight of the charity will be essential.

“The role of Trustee is a voluntary, unpaid, non-executive appointment and each of our Trustees needs to be a Christian who agrees with the Statement of Faith,” explains Liam Johnston, Railway Mission Executive Director.

“We look forward to receiving applications from individuals who share the charity’s passion for ensuring railway staff receive support on life’s journey and who can bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the Board of Trustees.

“The three successful candidates will help shape and drive forward Railway Mission’s strategic direction, working alongside a dedicated team committed to making a positive difference in the lives of the entire railway family.”

To fulfil the Trustee role, successful candidates will be required to commit to approximately one day per month, with the capacity to flex upwards should the need arise, to attend in-person or virtual Board meetings, sub-committees, the Annual General Meeting and annual Trustee event.

Interested individuals should send their full CV and a covering letter to [email protected]. Applications close on 1st May 2024.