COMMENT: Amtrak reacts to FY24 Appropriations Bill

Amtrak reacts to FY24 Appropriations Bill

Posted: 19 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

A spokesperson from the American operating company Amtrak has responded to the US FY24 Appropriations Bill.

Amtrak released this statement, responding to the FY24 Appropriations Bill:

“The funding levels proposed by the House and Senate Appropriations Committees will enable Amtrak to continue connecting America with safe, reliable, and efficient train service in Fiscal Year 2024. Throughout the Northeast Corridor and across the national network – from Maine to Oklahoma, Mississippi to California and along the Pacific Northwest to our Chicago Hub – this spending bill will help Amtrak passengers get where they need to go. We thank Congress and the Administration for their strong support of Amtrak, especially given the challenging fiscal environment, and we, in collaboration with our many partners across the network, look forward to continuing to work with them in the future to usher in a new era of intercity passenger rail for America.”