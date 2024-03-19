Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 1
READ NOW: In Depth Focus: Rail Interiors
DOWNLOAD NOW: 2023 media planner
LIVE WEBINAR: Is the Rail Industry ready for ‘Mag-stripe Zero’? | 10 April 13:30 BST
WATCH NOW: Video Interview with Nomad Digital’s John Voyatzis
news

COMMENT: Amtrak reacts to FY24 Appropriations Bill

Posted: 19 March 2024 | | No comments yet

A spokesperson from the American operating company Amtrak has responded to the US FY24 Appropriations Bill.

amtrak fy24

Amtrak released this statement, responding to the FY24 Appropriations Bill:

“The funding levels proposed by the House and Senate Appropriations Committees will enable Amtrak to continue connecting America with safe, reliable, and efficient train service in Fiscal Year 2024. Throughout the Northeast Corridor and across the national network – from Maine to Oklahoma, Mississippi to California and along the Pacific Northwest to our Chicago Hub – this spending bill will help Amtrak passengers get where they need to go. We thank Congress and the Administration for their strong support of Amtrak, especially given the challenging fiscal environment, and we, in collaboration with our many partners across the network, look forward to continuing to work with them in the future to usher in a new era of intercity passenger rail for America.”

More Like This

Norfolk Southern appoints corporate communications, compliance leaders

COMMENT: ALLRAIL responds to UTK’s approval of PKP Intercity

3 out of 4 Londoners back increased funding for TfL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.