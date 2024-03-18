Norfolk Southern appoints corporate communications, compliance leaders

18 March 2024

American operating company Norfolk Southern have appointed their new corporate communications and compliance leaders.

Credit: Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Wednesday that it has appointed Betsy Talton-Buck as vice president and chief communications officer, and Angie Kolar as vice president and chief compliance officer. Both appointments are effective April 9, 2024, and will report to Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Nabanita Nag.

Talton-Buck joins Norfolk Southern from Delta Air Lines, where she spent 20 years of her career and most recently served as vice president – global public relations and reputation. Through various roles of increasing responsibility, she has accumulated deep experience in crisis and reputation management, brand building, and employee engagement. Talton-Buck has also held communications roles at aircraft manufacturer Embraer and Ketchum.

“With success at highly regarded companies that have a customer focus and with a brand building mindset, Betsy will play a critical role in driving competitive value for Norfolk Southern. Her transportation background, strategic approach, and ability to partner throughout the organisation will make her a strong partner,” said Nag.

In a new strategic role for Norfolk Southern, Kolar will be responsible for overseeing the company’s business ethics and compliance function, with a comprehensive enterprise-wide mission of driving a culture of strong oversight and controls. She will work closely with our enhanced safety function, to advance Norfolk Southern’s safety culture and drive engagement throughout the organisation. Kolar will serve as a key advisor to Norfolk Southern’s leadership on matters of regulatory compliance and compliance culture. With 20 years of experience at Colonial Pipeline, a company with a similar operations focus and workforce to Norfolk Southern, Kolar brings experience in frontline compliance, ethics, field operations, and accounting. Most recently, she served as Colonial Pipeline’s senior vice president, operations, EHS, & compliance.

“Norfolk Southern is further enhancing our compliance, operations, and regulatory oversight capabilities. Angie’s extensive experience in compliance, operations, and finance will be invaluable to our enterprise and senior leadership team,” said Nag.