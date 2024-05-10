Good News Friday: Your weekly roundup of positive rail news!

0 SHARES

Posted: 10 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

This week’s ‘Good News Friday’ is jam packed, with news from Union Pacific, Amtrak, Northern, Halo Solutions and CrossCountry!

CrossCountry comes to Cornwall to support grassroot community initiatives

Long-distance train operator CrossCountry has announced the grand totals of funding for local charity, the Cornwall Community Foundation, after a year-long funding period came to an end in April.

The £20,000 donation from the business’ Customer and Community Improvement Fund was matched by the Cornwall Community Foundation, enabling the group to support a wide range of grassroots organisations across Cornwall over the last year.

A total of £40,000 has been distributed to a total of nine charities across the Duchy. Since 2003, the Cornwall Community Foundation has awarded £16 million to over 7000 local projects across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Earlier in the year, CrossCountry and the Cornwall Community Foundation visited some of the nine projects benefitting from the donation – including Get Together Cornwall, providing support to families impacted by autism and Asperger’s syndrome; and MCH Wheal Prosper, a day opportunities centre supporting adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Sarah Gould, Regional Director for CrossCountry’s West & Wales region, said:”It’s been fantastic to help the Cornwall Community Foundation support such a broad range of projects and initiatives across the Duchy this year.

“As the only national train operator connecting Cornwall to the rest of the country, it’s critical that we support these the communities and economies of the South West and connect them in more ways than just trains”

The Cornwall Community Foundation, established in 2003, aims to support communities across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly through awarding small grants to grassroots organisations working against challenges of disadvantage, exclusion and poverty in their communities.

Tamara Sherston-Baker, Development Director at the Cornwall Community Foundation, said:“It’s been fantastic to work with CrossCountry to help even more projects and initiatives with their critical community work across Cornwall.

“We always value support from businesses and organisations working in Cornwall and we look forward to working closely with CrossCountry again in the future.”

Elsewhere in Cornwall, funding was also allocated to Crimestoppers and social enterprise Unique Voices to raise awareness amongst young people on the risks of trafficking and exploitation, particular around County Lines drug trafficking.

Detail on the Cornwall Community Foundation, including information on how to apply for grants, can be found on the charity’s website at www.cornwallcommunityfoundation.com .

More information about CrossCountry’s Customer and Communities Improvement Fund can be found www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/xc-community-hub/ccif-fund.

British crowd and public safety tech company honoured with King’s Award for Enterprise

Halo Solutions, the Nottinghamshire based tech company behind the UK’s leading crowd safety and security operations software, has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation.

Halo Solutions is one of a number of organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise. Announced today (Monday, 6th May), Halo Solutions has been acknowledged by His Majesty for excellence in Innovation.

Now employing 15 people, Halo Solutions was founded in 2019 by CEO Lloyd Major, a former national counter terrorism police officer, crowd safety and event security adviser with more than 20 years of policing experience, including police training and public order command at major sporting events. He was also the first operational police planner in the UK to obtain a Master’s degree in Emergency Planning and Management, developing a totally new process for threat assessment at public events, which became national policing policy.

Halo software provides a unique crowd safety, security and incident response platform that streamlines all aspects of crowd safety, incident management, security and operations into one place. It is now the leading crowd safety and threat management platform in the world.

Commenting on the King’s Award, Halo Solutions founder and CEO Lloyd Major said: “Halo is in the business of protecting people and anywhere where the public gather, from train stations to football stadiums, festivals to universities and everywhere in between. It takes great communication and co-ordination of information and resources to keep the public safe at all times. The Halo system is the software that connects everything together to enhance public safety and security, which helps to protect everyone.

Winning the King’s Award for Enterprise is a stunning recognition of the hard work we do in this space as a British tech company, bringing innovative software to the operational environments that need it most. We have an amazing team who are dedicated and committed to public and crowd safety, enabling our clients to keep their public spaces, events and infrastructure safe and protected.

“It was a fitting honour that Halo played a part in the safety and security aspects of the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and at the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.”

Halo Solutions has played a hugely important role in protecting the public and keeping them safe at some of the biggest sporting, music and entertainment events across the world.

The tragic events of the Manchester Arena bombing galvanised Lloyd Major’s personal quest and mission to ensure that Halo developed a software technology platform to help keep people safe.

The Halo software system was designed with public safety and security at its core, including the ability to integrate all streams of information and intelligence into one place. It’s technology that would provide vital assistance to venues and public spaces, arming security and operations teams with more informed intelligence and information, and enabling faster responses to critical decision-making, ultimately protecting the public and saving lives.

The Halo system acts as a central command-and-control function that operates from a standard laptop, tablet or smart phone, and brings together more than 10 different systems into one, with more than 75 client-led features. Halo integrates the monitoring and recording of multiple feeds of information across a venue, from security, incident management, CCTV and live drone feeds to health and safety, cleaning, medical, public reports, ticket scanning and staff accreditation – and next year, it will incorporate crowd management, crowd density, flow, sentiment, mood and capacity.

Halo software technology has been used at major events around the world, including the Eurovision Song Contest, FIFA World Cup fan zones in Qatar, the Miami F1 Grand Prix, Silverstone’s British Grand Prix and Moto GP. It has also protected fans at some of the UK’s biggest entertainment events, from Notting Hill Carnival and Glastonbury to the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The crowd and event safety platform has also been deployed at major entertainment and exhibition arenas such as the NEC in Birmingham, ExCeL London, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham and the ACC Liverpool to keep millions of visitors safe each year. Additionally, it played a key role in protecting the public across major rail transport infrastructure and stations across the UK, including London Euston and a number of university campuses, including Birmingham City University.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Volunteers praised for transforming two Northern train stations in West Yorkshire

Volunteers have given two train stations in West Yorkshire a new lease of life.