Lumo celebrates as 95% of workforce enter through apprenticeship scheme

Posted: 13 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Tyneside-based train operator, Lumo, celebrates that 95% of its workforce began as apprentices recruited through partnership with provider, Train’d Up.

Lumo’s 95% milestone follows a five year partnership between Lumo and Train’d Up, which has seen many successes. This includes, 16 drivers in one cohort, the largest number of driver trainees Train’d Up has seen in its 20 years of operation.

The welcomed announcement follows news that the UK has seen 2.5% overall boost in apprenticeships in the last year. Yet, there is still work to be done in the North East due to an ongoing decline in uptake from 23,260 in 2018 to 18,450 in 2023.

To date, a total of 78 Lumo Customer Drivers and Customer Experience Ambassadors have successfully enrolled through the apprenticeship completing a range of training modules.

The custom designed programme prepares Lumo colleagues beyond their day to day roles. Additional ICT training is included to ensure they have the skills required to advance internally from day one and, adapt to the quickly approaching digital future.

The apprenticeship partnership with Train’d Up began in 2020, ahead of the business’ launch date on 2021. It was created and, has continued to give the local workforce new opportunities and, the chance to develop new skills to readily enter the rail industry.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Lumo, said: “We take great pride in celebrating the fact nearly all Lumo colleagues have had the opportunity to train through our apprenticeship programme with Train’d Up.

“This was a founding pillar as the company began the process with Train’d Up ahead of our launch back in 2020. It has remained a key part of our colleague development approach as we want to continuously ensure that as many local people as possible have the opportunity to join the rail industry, regardless of their previous skill set or background.”

Paul Daglish, Lead Learning Specialist at Train’d Up, said: “Lumo really highlighted the importance of staff training from day one by working in tandem with us and developing their operational standards in line with our training standards.

“We’ve worked with over 15 other train operators and have never seen staff training being implemented in such a way – it’s simple but pretty extraordinary for a train operator to do.

“An apprenticeship is a key step towards becoming a train driver in the UK as hands-on, situational experience is vital. Lumo is helping to give the local area the opportunity to join the rail industry and learn brand new skills all while earning.”

Lumo’s success has inspired sister company, Hull trains, to approach Train’d Up to support its apprenticeship programme.

A further group of seven new recruits are scheduled to take on the customer ambassador training to join Lumo this summer.