TPE installs new accessible seating at Hull Paragon

Train operator TransPennine Express (TPE) has installed more than 30 new accessible benches at one of its busiest stations.

A total of 39 benches have now been installed on platforms at Hull Paragon Interchange, as well as in the station’s two waiting rooms.

Designed for multiple accessibility requirements, each set of seating features different heights so it can be easier to stand from.

There are also arm rests and back support for people with reduced mobility, while some portions have been left without to help with transfers from a wheelchair.

The seats themselves colour contrast between the armrest, seat, floor, and wall surfaces, meaning that visual information can be interpreted with greater ease, providing benefits to customers who are blind, partially sighted or who have cognitive impairments.

Each set of seating also has a designated priority seat.

Chris Jeffery, Accessibility & Transport Integration Manager, at TransPennine Express, said: “These benches will provide a more comfortable journey for all our customers – no matter their accessibility requirements.

“We are working hard to ensure that our services, stations, and digital content are accessible and inclusive.

“And we are continuing to invest in Hull Paragon Station as part of our strategy to make journeys better for everyone.”

The scheme is just one of the latest upgrades taking place at the station.

A total of 10 ‘Red Robin’ trees were recently installed in planters along the concourse to welcome customers.

Last year, a mural painted by a local artist transformed the Ferensway entrance. TPE commissioned Hull-based artist, Andy Pea, who, in collaboration with students of Ron Dearing UTC created a vibrant public art piece chronicling Hull’s history.