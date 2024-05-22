PJM expands its headquarters and infrastructure

1 SHARES

Posted: 22 May 2024 | |

PJM has expanded the company site and the infrastructure for the measuring wheelsets division. A new hall for the development and production of instrumented wheelsets was recently put into operation.

This has taken the profound measuring wheelset experience to a new level in terms of equipment. The new part of the building was provided with a wide range of equipment to ensure the highest levels of precision, stability and standard in terms of measurement technology. Furthermore, the expanded infrastructure will enable even faster throughput times and project processing in future. The equipment includes, among others:

Static test rig for instrumented wheelsets for all track gauges and calibration during test runs on site

Facilities for the parallel production of 12 instrumented wheelsets

Indoor crane

ESD-protected working environment

Air-conditioned room (to provide consistently ideal conditions, for example when attaching strain gauges)

Dynamic test rig for the wheelsets’ end-of-line testing

Fine balancing according to ISO13260 limits

The extensive technical equipment is complemented by special knowledge on instrumented wheelsets. PJM combines measurement technology, experience as an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited test centre and specialist engineering knowledge.

“The dovetailing of theory with practical testing experience is a great added value for our customers,” explains Martin Joch, CEO of PJ Messtechnik GmbH. He continues: “The instrumented wheelset infrastructure guarantees the highest measurement quality for every phase and every requirement. In combination with our in-depth engineering knowhow and our many years of experience in dynamic testing, we offer vehicle manufacturers a considerable portfolio of knowledge and services.”

This makes PJM a strong partner in the field of measuring wheelsets:

All processes and project steps relating to instrumented wheelsets are handled by PJM in-house and from a single source

This also results in short cycle times

Calculation, design, production, calibration and balancing

Powerful telemetry system: Thanks to the extensive equipment, 12 measuring wheelsets can be operated simultaneously

PJM offers solutions for every application and every wheel geometry (not just standard solutions)

PJM has already proven the successful interaction between engineering and instrumented wheelset technology on several occasions, including in a project for the Rhaetian Railway. Here, wheel-rail forces and buffer forces were determined in advance by means of simulations and then checked using measurement technology. Measuring wheel sets from PJM have also proven themselves many times over in dynamic test runs, including for the new generation of ÖBB Nightjets, Indian Railways and the new ČD Viaggio Comfort passenger coaches. PJM has been developing and manufacturing instrumented wheelsets in Graz for 10 years.