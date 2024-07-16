New study shows resilience in UK day trip plans amidst cost-of-living concerns

A new study by West Somerset Railway reveals that despite the cost-of-living crisis, 73% of UK adults still plan on taking day trips in Summer 2024, with 77% intending to take overnight UK trips in the next year.

A recent analysis conducted by West Somerset Railway has unveiled insights into UK adults’ intentions regarding day trips amidst the current cost-of-living crisis. According to the research, a significant majority of 73% of respondents expressed their determination to proceed with planned day trips throughout Summer 2024, despite economic pressures.

The study, which drew upon data from Visit Britain’s ‘UK Domestic Sentiment Tracker – June 2024’, sought to understand how the ongoing cost-of-living challenges might impact travel plans. Remarkably, only 27% of participants indicated they would scale back on day trips, underscoring a prevailing resilience among the public.

In addition to day trips, the report highlighted that 77% of UK adults are looking forward to overnight trips within the UK over the next 12 months, indicating a robust optimism towards domestic travel despite economic uncertainties.

Commenting on these findings, Samantha White from West Somerset Railway acknowledged the difficulties posed by the cost-of-living crisis in recent years. However, she expressed optimism and noted the positive implications of continued travel plans for both individuals and local economies.

“It has been a tough period these past few years as the cost-of-living crisis has caused a strain on our everyday lives. However, despite this challenging time, it is very encouraging to see such a large number of people still planning on taking UK day trips. This positive news highlights how important day trips are whether that is a day out to a new city, or time with the family to the beach. Being able to leave the house and travel is something that not only is vital for our mental wellbeing, but it is something that helps the local economy, as well as travel and tourism industries,” said Samantha White.