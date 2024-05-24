Rail Journeys Surge by 69 Million from Previous Year

A new study has discovered that in the last quarter of 2023, there was a 20% increase in passenger journeys throughout Great Britain.

The research, by West Somerset Railway, analysed newly released data from the Office of Rail and Road ‘Passenger rail usage, October to December 2023’ report.

According to the data, 417 million rail passenger journeys were recorded in Great Britain between October to December 2023, a 20% rise from the same period the previous year, which saw 348 million journeys.

The Elizabeth Line saw the largest percentage increase of passenger journeys in Great Britain, serving 58.5 million rail users in the last quarter, that’s a 40% growth from the same time a year prior.

Avanti West Coast came second (38%), and ScotRail came third (34%).

Train Operator/Line Passenger Journeys Oct to Dec 2023 Percentage change from Oct to Dec 2022 Elizabeth Line 58.5 million 40% Avanti West Coast 8.5 million 38% ScotRail 20.9 million 34% TransPennine Express 6.6 million 33% Lumo 0.3 million 29% Hull Trains 0.3 million 27% CrossCountry 9.0 million 26% East Midlands Railway 7.5 million 23% Grand Central 0.4 million 22% Caledonian Sleeper 0.1 million 20% London Overground 46.7 million 20% West Midlands Trains 16.7 million 20% TfW Rail 7.0 million 19% Greater Anglia 19.6 million 18% Chiltern 5.5 million 16% South Western Railway 39.4 million 15% Merseyrail 7.5 million 15% Northern Trains 22.5 million 14% Southeastern 32.7 million 14% Govia Thameslink Railway 71.0 million 13% Great Western Railway 20.8 million 10% London North Eastern Railway 5.8 million 6% c2c 8.9 million 6% Heathrow Express 1.2 million 5%

Looking at the bottom of the table, Heathrow Express came last with only a 5% increase, followed by c2c and London North Eastern Railway (both were up 6%).

Despite the positive increases that have been seen in passenger Journeys (417 million), the figures are still less than pre-pandemic levels. There’s been a 9.5% decrease when compared to the same quarter four years ago (461 million, October to December 2019).

Speaking on the data, Samantha White from West Somerset Railway said: “It is fantastic to see these incredible rises of rail passenger journeys across Great Britain. Despite figures not yet matching pre pandemic levels, it is really encouraging to see that the amount of people using trains continue to rise close to how they were before the pandemic.”