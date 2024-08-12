California High-Speed Rail Authority appoints new CEO

Posted: 12 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has appointed Ian Choudri as its new CEO, bringing over 30 years of transportation experience to lead the project at a pivotal moment.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Board of Directors has appointed Ian Choudri as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the high-speed rail project. Choudri, currently Senior Vice President at HNTB Corporation, will step into the role following an extensive national search. With over 30 years of experience in the transportation sector, including work on high-speed rail projects in France and Spain, Choudri is set to lead the authority at a critical juncture.

Board Chairman Tom Richards said: “After an extensive national search, we’re proud to have selected Ian Choudri as the next CEO for the California High-Speed Rail Authority. His strong understanding of complex transportation projects will help build on the progress we’ve been making and lead the organization forward on a path to passenger service.”

Choudri will replace outgoing CEO Brian Kelly, who has overseen the project for six years, guiding it through significant milestones. Kelly’s tenure included the completion of 463 miles of environmental clearance from Los Angeles to San Francisco, the creation of nearly 14,000 construction jobs, and securing $3.3 billion in federal grants.

“We are committed to getting passengers on fast electric trains as soon as possible in California. Ian is a seasoned executive with decades of leadership experience. His innovative ideas and commitment to transportation will help move California high-speed rail to the next phase of progress,” said CalSTA Secretary Toks Omishakin.

“This is a once in a lifetime project that has the attention of the nation. I look forward to joining the ranks of the dedicated employees at the Authority, rolling up my sleeves and working collectively to make our mark on high-speed rail in California. Let’s keep building and get this done,” said Incoming CEO Ian Choudri.

As the project progresses, significant developments are anticipated, including the construction of stations, track and trainset selection, as well as continued job creation and investment in local communities. The project is moving towards its goal of delivering fast, efficient and electrified passenger service, connecting key regions across the state.