High Speed Rail Group releases report on rail infrastructure investment strategy

The High Speed Rail Group’s latest report urges the government to develop a long-term rail strategy and engage with private investors to address funding challenges and improve infrastructure delivery.

The High Speed Rail Group (HSRG) has announced that it has published its latest report, Driving Investment in Rail Infrastructure, which outlines key steps for creating a long-term rail infrastructure strategy. The report emphasises the importance of engaging with the investment community to explore a range of funding options, including private sector involvement, as public finances shrink and major rail projects face cutbacks.

The report suggests that private investment could provide essential funding and improve project delivery, reducing costs over time. By highlighting international case studies, it demonstrates strong industry and investor interest in future collaboration on large-scale projects. However, the report warns that the government must create a stable investment environment to attract funding. This includes offering a clear project pipeline, fostering collaboration between stakeholders, and providing transparent, long-term policies.

The HSRG calls on the government to:

Develop a long-term strategy for North-South and East-West travel, prioritising the Birmingham to North West route and connections from Liverpool to Hull

Engage with the investment community to explore diverse funding options, recognising that certain rail assets may be better suited for private financing

Take a holistic approach to planning, funding and delivering rail infrastructure, considering the needs of the entire country.

The report comes at a time when the need for rail investment is acute, but public sector resources are limited. HSRG argues that private investment could play a crucial role in filling this gap and ensuring vital rail infrastructure projects move forward.

Dyan Perry, Chair of High Speed Rail Group, said: “To date, short-term policy changes and inconsistent project implementation have undermined investor confidence, leading to a fragmented infrastructure landscape that is timely and costly. It is promising to hear that HS2 will likely reach Euston. However, we need definitive answers and a long-term rail strategy that extends north of Birmingham to Crewe and beyond. This strategy must also look beyond the short-term costs to HM Treasury, focusing on the lasting and cumulative benefits rail investment can deliver to the UK. If correctly capitalised upon, rail investment will not only drive growth across local economies, foster skills development, and enhance regional connectivity, it will also ensure the UK delivers on the Chancellor’s “national mission” to boost growth.”