Kalyon Holding, Volvo and Ascendum drive Turkey’s high-speed rail project with advanced machinery and support

Posted: 14 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Kalyon Holding partners with Volvo and Ascendum to enhance Turkey’s rail infrastructure, ensuring high productivity and minimal downtime through predictive maintenance and advanced equipment.

Turkey’s railway network is undergoing a major transformation, with the Bandırma-Bursa-Yenişehir-Osmaneli Higher-Speed Rail Project at its heart. Spanning 201 km, this high-speed railway will enhance connections between Istanbul, Bursa, and Ankara, cutting travel time between Istanbul and Bursa to just 1 hour and 15 minutes. With the capacity to handle 30 million passengers and 59 million tonnes of cargo annually, the project is a vital part of Turkey’s infrastructure modernisation.

Details of Turkey’s high-speed rail

Kalyon Holding, the lead contractor for the project, is responsible for both the infrastructure and superstructure, including tunnels, viaducts, bridges, electromechanical catenary systems, and track works. To ensure the project runs smoothly, Kalyon has partnered with Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) and its Turkish dealer, Ascendum Makina, deploying over 60 Volvo machines on site, such as wheeled and crawler excavators and wheel loaders. These machines are critical to maintaining high productivity and efficiency.

However, having the right equipment is only part of the equation. Maximising uptime and operational efficiency requires strong aftersales support, which is why Kalyon has signed a Customer Support Agreement (CSA) with Volvo CE and Ascendum Makina. This agreement includes predictive maintenance through telematics solutions like ActiveCare and MATRIS reports, which help prevent breakdowns and optimise machine performance.

According to Miraç Serdar, Kalyon’s machinery equipment manager, “We prioritise purpose-built machines from globally recognised brands. Through our partnership with Volvo CE, facilitated by Ascendum Makina, we have deployed over 60 machines to our sites. These machines play a pivotal role in ensuring high productivity and operational efficiency.”

In addition, the CSA’s predictive maintenance ensures that any potential issues are detected early. “Ascendum regularly collects and analyses oil samples to assess component wear,” Serdar adds, highlighting the importance of this proactive approach. The MATRIS reports provide insights into fuel consumption, machine usage, idle time, and operator behaviour, helping to optimise efficiency and reduce costs.

The collaboration between Kalyon Holding, Volvo CE, and Ascendum Makina ensures minimal downtime and keeps the project on track. Nihat Tekin, a telematics systems engineer at Ascendum Makina, explains, “ActiveCare alerts our nearest service engineers the moment a technical issue arises, enabling them to intervene immediately and prevent costly delays.”

This strategic partnership exemplifies how modern construction practices, supported by advanced equipment and proactive maintenance, are paving the way for a more connected and efficient Turkey.