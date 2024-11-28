Riyadh launches Saudi Arabia’s first fully automated metro network with RATP Dev

Posted: 28 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Riyadh has officially launched Saudi Arabia’s first fully automated metro network, a major step in transforming urban mobility, with RATP Dev playing a key role in its development and operation.

Credit: RATP Dev

RATP Dev has announced that His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has officially inaugurated the Riyadh Metro, a large-scale public transport project aimed at addressing mobility needs in the rapidly growing capital city of Saudi Arabia. The network, developed as part of the Riyadh Public Transport (RPT) initiative by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), is set to play a significant role in the Kingdom’s urban infrastructure.

The Riyadh Metro project, in planning and development for over 10 years, includes:

176km of metro track spanning six automated lines

85 metro stations, with some designed by prominent international architects

A complementary bus network with 80 routes, three Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines, and integrated facilities such as park-and-ride options.

The metro is managed in part by RATP Dev, a French transport operator, and the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO), ensuring coordination between the metro and bus systems.

The new transport system aims to provide Riyadh residents and visitors with improved access to key locations, such as schools, healthcare facilities, commercial centres and government offices. The project also seeks to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce travel times and address the environmental impact of private vehicle use by lowering emissions.

The Riyadh Metro is expected to support economic activity by improving urban connectivity and enhancing daily commutes. It aligns with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which emphasises infrastructure modernisation and sustainable urban development.

RATP Dev’s CEO, Hiba Farès, said: “This integrated network will transform mobility, allowing residents and visitors to transition from car-dependent travel to a more sustainable and connected transport system. As a global leader in urban transport and high-capacity networks, we are proud to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, delivering a modern, innovative mobility solution that supports growth and accelerates sustainable urban development.”

While the project underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to modernisation, its long-term success will depend on public adoption and its ability to meet the growing demands of Riyadh’s population.