RATP Dev and JR East sign strategic collaboration agreement for Philippine rail project

Posted: 22 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

RATP Dev and JR East have signed a MoU to collaborate on the North-South Commuter Railway project in the Philippines, enhancing urban mobility and sustainable transport in Greater Manila.

Credit: RATP Dev

RATP Dev and East Japan Railway Company (JR East) have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at preparing a joint bid for the operation and maintenance of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project in the Philippines. This agreement leverages the combined expertise of both companies to support urban and economic development in the Greater Manila area.

The partnership between the two global railway operators builds on over a decade of cooperation and knowledge-sharing. Both RATP Dev and JR East are already well-established in the Philippines and are now committed to enhancing the country’s transport infrastructure by providing more efficient, reliable, and sustainable rail solutions.

The NSCR project is one of the Philippines’ largest rail undertakings, with a 147km line extension designed to improve travel times between Manila, its suburbs and Clark International Airport. The collaboration seeks to deliver a high-quality service to meet the growing mobility needs in the region.

Henri Pottier, CEO Asia-Pacific for RATP Dev, said: “We are delighted with this partnership, which reflects our shared ambition to transform the transport system in the Philippines. By joining our efforts, we are committed to leveraging the strengths of our two Groups to provide reliable and efficient railway services that enhance the quality of life for users.”

Junji Kawasaki, Department Director, International Affairs Headquarters for JR EAST, said: “We are thrilled that both groups have strengthened our partnership and are now beginning to collaborate on the upcoming railway operation and maintenance project in the Philippines, where rolling stock manufactured by J-TREC, JRE’s subsidiary, has already been selected for use. By combining JR East’s accumulated expertise with RATP Dev’s global experience, we hope to make a lasting contribution to the growing urban rail system in the Philippines, enhancing the quality of life for the local community and its residents.”

With rolling stock from JR East subsidiary J-TREC already selected for the project, the collaboration aims to provide a safe and direct rail connection for millions of commuters, contributing to the sustainable development of the country’s most densely populated region.