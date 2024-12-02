Great Northern expands rush hour services with new timetable

Posted: 2 December 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Great Northern’s new timetable, launching on 15 December, adds rush hour services with increased capacity and flexibility for commuters travelling between Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and London.

Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

Govia Thameslink Railway has announced that commuters travelling between Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and London are set to experience increased capacity during rush hours, thanks to a new timetable introduced by Great Northern. The changes, effective from 15 December 2024, aim to provide additional seating and enhanced flexibility for passengers on key routes.

The new schedule includes enhanced services to key destinations, including:

Three additional morning and evening trains on weekdays serving Letchworth, Hitchin, Knebworth, Welwyn North and London King’s Cross

New weekday services for passengers travelling between Peterborough, Huntingdon, St Neots, Biggleswade, Stevenage and London, offering more options during morning and evening peaks.

The timetable updates have been developed by Great Northern’s operator, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), in collaboration with local stakeholders to address growing passenger demand. This initiative follows the introduction of another rush-hour service six months ago in the June timetable change, reflecting GTR’s ongoing commitment to improving rail services.

Jenny Saunders, Great Northern’s Customer Services Director, emphasised the company’s dedication to meeting passenger needs, stating, “With almost one in four rail journeys in the UK being made on a GTR train, we are committed to delivering a punctual service which meets the needs of passengers in the 11 counties we serve. The new services in this timetable provide even more trains for commuters, giving customers more flexibility when they travel – and also plenty more seats to choose from.”

The timetable adjustment is part of GTR’s broader strategy to optimise train availability and efficiency across its network, which includes Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express. Passengers are encouraged to check the updated schedule in advance to make the most of the expanded services.