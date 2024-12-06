Amtrak completes renovations at G.K. Butterfield Station to enhance accessibility

Amtrak has completed a $4 million renovation of the G.K. Butterfield Station in Wilson, N.C., enhancing accessibility, safety and comfort as part of its nationwide commitment to improving the travel experience.

Amtrak has announced the completion of a $4 million renovation project at the G.K. Butterfield Station in Wilson, North Carolina. The improvements, carried out in collaboration with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), the City of Wilson, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and CSX aim to enhance safety, accessibility and comfort for passengers.

The station, located at 401 East Nash Street, serves as a hub for Amtrak’s Carolinian and Palmetto routes. The Carolinian connects Charlotte, NC, to New York City and operates with funding from NCDOT, while the Palmetto links New York with Savannah, GA. Additionally, the Wilson station provides Thruway Bus connections to eastern North Carolina, further expanding travel options for residents and visitors.

“Providing an accessible travel experience is a top priority and we’re actively advancing construction, renovation, repair and upgrade projects at stations across our national network,” said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility Dr. David Handera. “We are pleased we delivered these improvements to the station and for our customers and community.”

The renovated station now features a 435-foot-long concrete platform equipped with enhanced lighting, guardrails and signage. For travellers with disabilities, the platform includes a detectable warning system to alert those who are blind or have low vision to the platform edge. Accessible pathways connect key areas of the station, including parking spaces, the Thruway Bus section and nearby streets.

NCDOT Rail Division Director Jason Orthner said: “Ensuring all riders have access to safe and convenient train travel guarantees future growth and success of passenger rail in North Carolina and beyond.”

This project is part of Amtrak’s broader accessibility initiative. Since 2011, Amtrak has invested over $900 million to upgrade 127 stations nationwide, bringing many into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). 10 stations have been upgraded in Fiscal Year 2024, and plans are underway to renovate 41 additional stations in FY 2025, with a projected investment of $235 million.

Amtrak’s ADA Stations Program aims for 100% compliance across its network by 2029, with 144 station designs and 63 construction projects currently in progress.